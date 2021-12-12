 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $480,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $480,000

Everything tied up in one nice package! This handicapped-accessible home with 4 or 5 bedrooms in the NW part of Corvallis boasts a ton of upgrades to Kitchen, Baths and other rooms. Nice hardwood floors and windows, huge yard, extra off street parking and convenience to schools, shopping, bus lines and health clubs are all added bonuses. The perfect gift for your loved ones!

