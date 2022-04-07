 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

Convenient location to Albany or Corvallis. Great neighborhoods/parks. 3 full bathrooms. 2 primary suites. Large lot w/ two fully fenced yards. Gas heat/air conditioner. Attached two car garage; ample parking space. Fireplace and wood stove. Blackberry bushes and strawberries. Built in 1967; Home: 2104 sq ft; Lot: 10,454 sq ft.

