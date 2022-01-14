 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $565,000

New Construction built by Chad E. Davis Construction LLC. The Boulder - Great room plan, gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets. Jeldwen windows. Full Landscaping with UGS front and fencing back. Also includes AC and Frig. * VT of Similar Home ** Main pic actual home - remainder of similar home in subdivision.

