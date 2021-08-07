Classic Corvallis Home. Hardwood floors, Coved ceilings, beautiful formal dining room and breakfast nook. All rooms are spacious and includes a big living room. All downstairs bedrooms have walk in closets. New roof ( 2 years). Lots of updated electrical and a huge backyard with a newer 270 sf board on board fence. Unfinished basement (953 sf. not included in the overall square footage). Current rent is $2,800 per month. Square footage includes finished garage. Zoning is RS9 Medium Density Zoning.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000
