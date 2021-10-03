5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Check out this great 5 Bed/2.5 bath home in Grand Oaks! With the primary and guest bed on the main level with 3 additional beds upstairs, this is a great home to separate living areas. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room that could act as a 6th bed. Other features include refinished wood floors and new carpet, 8x10 shed, 3-car garage, and front/back irrigation. Relax on the private deck with a retractable power awning overlooking the green space maintained by the HOA. Check out the video!