5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $605,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely open downstairs w/spacious tiered deck in backyard for entertaining! 2376 sqft with 4 bed upstairs w/ 5th bed downstairs w/walk-in closet, would make a great home office. Double Garage, gas fireplace, newer appliances, granite countertops, gas range, w/ pantry. Primary BR has walk in closet & double sink w/lots of storage in bathroom. New downstairs flooring to be installed within 3 weeks as of 8/3/21.