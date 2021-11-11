 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $645,110

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $645,110

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2636 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, OWNER'S SUITE ON MAIN FLOOR, 2nd SUITE upstairs, laundry room, MAIN FLOOR OFFICE, LARGE BONUS ROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

I sometimes consult with overweight patients who are considering bariatric (weight loss) surgery. For some individuals, the need to take specific vitamin and mineral supplements for the rest of their lives is not an easy to pill to swallow. To not do so, however, puts them at risk for serious nutrient deficiencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News