5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Huge 5 bedroom home w/protected green space in the backyard! Truly a gem w/open layout, chefs kitchen w/gas stove, center island & room for entertaining throughout! Master w/ensuite on main floor & a 2nd master upstairs. Entertainment room w/built-in projector & screen upstairs, walk-in closets throughout! Be sure to walk all the way through the closets, one has an extra door that opens up to a hidden storage space! You'll love the backyard deck & pad ready for your hot tub, while grilling on your gas BBQ!