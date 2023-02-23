New dreamy property! Ready for your customization to create the perfect fit for your lifestyle. 3 bath, 5 bedrooms, 3 car garage, and luxury-sized living space. Beautiful surrounding area w/large windows letting natural light in & double slider opening up to extensive deck. Enjoy your privacy & views with no neighbors ever in the back.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,900
