WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, HUGE BONUS W/WALK IN CLOSET and GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR!! Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $660,710
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…
Philomath has reaffirmed its intention to use a portion of Marys River Park for a piece of its new water treatment facility.
Chance Nolan has filled his role the past two weeks, helping Oregon State football gain its bowl eligibility and then improve its postseason s…
Interior defense is a strength of the Oregon State women’s basketball team. The team has an abundance of posts and forwards with great size fo…
When Selma Pierce died Dec. 1, 2020, after a car struck her while she was walking near their home in West Salem, Dr. William "Bud" Pierce took…
In other news, six more COVID-19-related deaths were counted in Linn County following Monday's announcement of eight.
The first voice mail came at 4:07 a.m. The first email arrived at 5:07 a.m.
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he w…
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.
It's Thanksgiving. So we're talking turkey. Lots of turkeys.