5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $665,000

Spacious home in well-established neighborhood! Home boasts beautiful kitchen with lots of storage and large family room with wall of windows bringing in natural light. Owners suite on main floor with walk-in shower along with two additional bedrooms and bathroom. The lower level has potential for dual or multi- generational living, equipped with its own kitchen and living room and two, possibly three, additional bedrooms. Large corner lot has a fully fenced backyard with a patio. Call today!