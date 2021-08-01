5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $680,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Live in style in this updated home with open views of farm land! Formal living & dining, family room with gas fireplace, office with built-in shelves & fireplace, huge bonus room on upper. Gourmet kitchen w/center island & vent hood, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Extensive Brazilian cherry wood floors. Primary suite with fireplace, separate closets. 1 BR/1BA on main level, lrg media rm w/vaulted ceilings. Well landscaped w/UGS. 3 car oversized garage. GFA heating & AC, storage shed.