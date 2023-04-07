Contemporary Newly constructed home on a Cut-De-Sac street with minimal traffic. 5 Bed, 2.5 baths. Open concept living area with large kitchen, pantry and custom touches added. Vaulted ceilings in bonus/bed room. 2 Walk-in Closets. 2 Car garage with large ceiling. Close to shopping centers and schools. Beautiful backyard that backs to trees!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $684,950
