Unique mountain rustic home on .25 acres with views of the cascade mountains. Close to everything Corvallis offers, this 5 bed 4 bath home has been updated throughout. It features an open concept great room with vaulted post and beam ceilings, live-edge juniper kitchen counters, spacious master suite with balcony, a detached home office/art studio, multiple decks and gardens, a chicken coop, shed, and a 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with separate entrance. This truly is a one-of-a-kind Corvallis property!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $689,000
