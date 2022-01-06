Wonderful views from this well-kept home on quiet cul-de-sac in this picturesque Skyline West neighborhood. Deck off formal dining room overlooks northwest Corvallis. Deck off the kitchen/nook looks out to the OSU forest land that is adjacent to the backyard. New flooring throughout home. Masterbath has been remodeled with new vanity and shower. Beautiful stone fireplace in the living room and brick fireplace in basement family room. Roomy 25'x25' two car garage has work space in front of parking area.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $695,000
