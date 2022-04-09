5 bed 3 bath home w/ charm to spare, 2 blocks from Campus! Gorgeous wood floors throughout, cozy fireplace w/ built-ins in spacious living room, formal dining room. Primary bed on main floor & en suite bath w/ shower & claw-foot tub, tile floor. Upstairs boasts full bath & 4 more beds w/ large enclosed veranda off one. Partially finished basement w/ 3rd full bath & craft/shop area. Large patio in backyard with delightful fireplace! Detached garage & ample off-street parking. All appliances included!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have named the person whose body was recovered from the Willamette River in Corvallis.
Here's where the 60-unit low-income housing project would be located.
A Corvallis man was accused of first-degree robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling out a shank on two Fred Meyer employees who confronted him about shoplifting on Saturday, April 2, according to authorities.
A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a metal pole on Saturday, according to court documents.
Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.
The woman’s husband got suspicious, couldn’t contact his wife and alerted authorities.
An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.
Alsea schools may have another lawsuit on the way
Several Black women said they experienced racial profiling at the Corvallis and Albany Fred Meyer stores.
Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown entered the Oregon State women’s basketball program together as freshmen in 2019. Now, the star forwards are leaving the program at the same time.