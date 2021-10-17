 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $774,900

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $774,900

Come check out this HUGE 5 bedroom 5 bathroom home with 3504 SqFt! This home features floor to ceiling windows, tall living room ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous kitchen island, and a spectacular deck that goes halfway around the house In an idyllic part of Corvallis. Daylight basement features rec room/ living r with multiple bedrooms and a porch leading out. There's also a wine closet to keep all of your luxurious vino! This home is one of a kind and won't stay for long! Come see it today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News