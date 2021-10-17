Come check out this HUGE 5 bedroom 5 bathroom home with 3504 SqFt! This home features floor to ceiling windows, tall living room ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous kitchen island, and a spectacular deck that goes halfway around the house In an idyllic part of Corvallis. Daylight basement features rec room/ living r with multiple bedrooms and a porch leading out. There's also a wine closet to keep all of your luxurious vino! This home is one of a kind and won't stay for long! Come see it today!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $774,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
Benton County officials received an earful of public comment, some in the form of digital chats, about their developing proposals for new crim…
- Updated
Eight Republican candidates for governor answered questions from a forum audience at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on a ni…
- Updated
The state of Virginia is seeking to extradite an Oregon State University faculty member for alleged sex crimes said to have occurred there.
- Updated
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
- Updated
Benton County is boosting its employee benefits, including a one-time bonus, because of the pandemic.
Two of Oregon’s more popular specialty license plates have gotten a redesign this year: the Chinook Salmon plate and the Oregon Cultural Trust plate.
- Updated
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …
- Updated
The Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 82 COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report. This is the highest number reported in …
- Updated
Corvallis School District board members decided Thursday night not to mandate a coronavirus vaccine for medically eligible 12- to 18-year-olds…