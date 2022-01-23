5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $825,000

Hidden Gem among sunlit meadows and oak trees. This property boasts flexible living spaces and opportunities; be it a large family home, a multigenerational home, B&B, event venue space, or possible dual living with 2nd kitchen area. Multiple outdoor areas, perfect for entertaining friends and/or family.Nothing has been left untouched, all new appliances and high-end finishes complement the rustic yet modern character throughout the home. This property is special; a must see.