Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Country Living at it's best in this spacious 5 bedroom home. Cozy family room has a woodstove, LR w/ fireplace, built in bookshelves & a lg picture window. Spacious kitchen that boasts an abundance of oak cabinets and hardwood floors, inside utility room w/ half bath, and office in the garage w/ heat. Covered patio, large mature landscaped yard, 30 x 80 shop. Shop has 220 power, 12 ft sliding doors, partially concrete/dirt flooring. Property is on 2 tax lots. Home being sold AS-IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Roundabouts are coming to South Corvallis. It’s not clear how many or when, but they are coming.
- Updated
The man found guilty of killing two teens in a head-on crash east of Brownsville in May 2020 will serve 12.5 years in prison and never be allo…
- Updated
A Blodgett man who is accused of murdering his girlfriend told his father and authorities she had committed suicide by driving her vehicle dow…
- Updated
It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitali…
- Updated
Advocates who disagree with city of Corvallis policies on homeless camp cleanups plan to protest Thursday.
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
- Updated
Rob Saxton will become the interim superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools for up to a year, the Albany school board decided in a spe…
- Updated
The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affai…
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
- Updated
PENDLETON — More than half of all patients hospitalized Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony hospital in Pendleton tested positive for COVID-19, accordi…