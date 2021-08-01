5 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $549,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Country Living at it's best in this spacious 5 bedroom home. Cozy family room has a woodstove, LR w/ fireplace, built in bookshelves & a lg picture window. Spacious kitchen that boasts an abundance of oak cabinets and hardwood floors, inside utility room w/ half bath, and office in the garage w/ heat. Covered patio, large mature landscaped yard, 30 x 80 shop. Shop has 220 power, 12 ft sliding doors, partially concrete/dirt flooring. Property is on 2 tax lots. Home being sold AS-IS.