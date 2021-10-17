5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $359,000

Excellent opportunity to own a 5 bedroom home and build sweat equity! Practical floor plan with the kitchen open to the family room that includes a gas fireplace (needs repair) and slider to the back yard. 5th bedroom is on the main floor and would be perfect for a home office. Neutral colors throughout. Newer A/C. Just needs a little TLC. Brand new roof! Backs to an open field on the other side of a brand new fence. Excellent location on a dead end street! Seller will do no repairs.