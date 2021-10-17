 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $359,000

5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $359,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $359,000

Excellent opportunity to own a 5 bedroom home and build sweat equity! Practical floor plan with the kitchen open to the family room that includes a gas fireplace (needs repair) and slider to the back yard. 5th bedroom is on the main floor and would be perfect for a home office. Neutral colors throughout. Newer A/C. Just needs a little TLC. Brand new roof! Backs to an open field on the other side of a brand new fence. Excellent location on a dead end street! Seller will do no repairs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News