Accepted Offer with Contingencies. For sale! So many options here to meet your needs. Spacious one level home with updated kitchen, cork laminate flrs, ramped entries. Huge backyard w/concrete patio. Separate area could be used for dual living/kitchenette, walk-in shower & entrance. Side rooms also provide exterior access. Main bath includes walk-in therapy tub. Garage w/room for hobbies, storage. Newer furnace/AC.
5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith talked about the resiliency his team had to have to win the kind of game it did Saturday night.
- Updated
Nine homeless individuals camping in Pioneer Park in Corvallis have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
Cottonwood trees have been cut down in the past two summers at Trysting Tree Golf Club on the banks of the Willamette River just east of Corva…
- Updated
Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss is reviewing the possibility of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medically eligible 12-1…
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that she was "gravely concerned" about an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oregon with a common fa…
- Updated
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
A Willamette Valley wholesale grass seed distributor pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for knowingly concealing a scheme to defraud the J…
Over 100 COVID cases in GAPS since Sept. 7, high schoolers may have to use city transit to get to school
- Updated
There have been over 100 positive COVID-19 cases in the Greater Albany Public Schools district since school started on Sept. 7.
- Updated
Linn County, with nine deaths since the weekend, has tallied a COVID-19-related death nearly every day of the week in daily reports from the O…
- Updated
Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 North on Saturday night with a 27-24 victory against Washington at Reser Stadium.