5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $450,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Hard to find 5 bedroom home! Desirable open concept living w/ separate LR & FR on main level. Light and bright with ample windows! Many updates have been done including, new flooring, interior paint, doors, fixtures & included SS appliances. High end finishes throughout, marble floors & granite counters! Lg. primary en-suite w/ dual sinks, walk in shower & WIC. Very private location, last house on the street adjacent to wetland preserve. Fully fenced, flat backyard with designated RV/Boat parking!

