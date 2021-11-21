 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $649,900

Beautifully updated 2 story traditional. 2.35 AC lot & surrounded by charming wine country.You are instantly dazzled by the vast open concept living space,FR w/ a wood burning FP,office w/blt-ins.Completely remodeled kit & dining space.Updates include new cabinets,quartz countertops,backsplash,tile flr,& new SS appliances.Upstairs, all 5 bedrooms are located,one w/balcony.Oversized 2 car garage.A new roof,new int/ext paint,refinished bamboo flrs,new carpet,new light fixtures/hardware.RV Parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News