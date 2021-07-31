 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $394,700

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Charming historic 1900's home w/ tons of upgrades! Step inside the large entry to a nice & bright floor-plan w/ skylights, vaulted ceilings in lower level bedrooms, new wood laminate flooring throughout, gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/ all new appliances, grand island, great size pantry, & formal dining! Nice back deck for all the summer barbecues overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard! Single car garage with tons of storage & shelving & 21x30 workshop attached. Irrigation well, & so much more! Must visit!

