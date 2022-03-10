5 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $625,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. You won't want to miss this rare property. One single level home with 3 bd, 2 ba, 1783 sq feet thoughtful updates throughout. The manufactured home provides great extra storage for the land and house!!! . Great flat fenced acreage, spacious barn, serene views out your back window on a private road. Conveniently located to Monroe, Eugene, and Corvallis. If you are looking for move in ready, call today!