 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $625,000

5 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $625,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. You won't want to miss this rare property. One single level home with 3 bd, 2 ba, 1783 sq feet thoughtful updates throughout. The manufactured home provides great extra storage for the land and house!!! . Great flat fenced acreage, spacious barn, serene views out your back window on a private road. Conveniently located to Monroe, Eugene, and Corvallis. If you are looking for move in ready, call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News