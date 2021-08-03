5 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $2,250,000

Enjoy a view that includes the Valley, Mt. Jefferson & the 3 Sisters. Designed for a large family & perfect for multi-generational living with 2 kitchens. Enjoy the custom finishes, the thoughtful planning with many separate spaces & the outdoor living spaces. Expansive kitchen, 3 living areas & plentiful bedrooms each with a unique view. Perfect for entertaining there is even a Caboose tiny home. Extensive decking, an outdoor fireplace, Koi pond, 7 bay shop & a classic car garage. 112+ acres