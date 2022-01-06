New construction and ready for you! Never occupied home in Newton Creek Estates! Move in ready with all of the upgrades! Brand new SS kitchen appliances , W/D, A/C and custom high-end privacy blinds throughout. Fully landscaped with irrigation out front. Close to schools and shopping.
5 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $599,950
