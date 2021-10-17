 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $670,000

Dual living possible! Updated 1-level home w/accessory unit, near town with great farmland views. Formal living & dining, extensive hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bathrooms, newer carpet. Primary suite w/bathroom, 2nd suite w/BA, & accessory unit w/living space & 2 BRs. Expansive wood decks, all useable & fenced backyard w/fruit trees & shrubs, & an old-growth oak tree! 5+ car parking spaces, 1-car garage, RV parking & much more. Recent improvements: 30-year composition roof, flooring, HVAC, painting.

