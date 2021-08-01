6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,099,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Dual living paradise! Fall in love with this comfortable & sprawling 10 acre +/- property with dual living and so many extras. Offers 4-bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms in the main home, plus 2-bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms in the secondary suite. You’ll love the kitchen with an open plan & an island in the main home. Suite has a functional kitchen. Two laundry areas, separate water heaters & furnaces. A/C, sunroom, UGS. Additional shop & 200 sq. ft. +/- tiny home. All on a gorgeous parcel just north of Corvallis.