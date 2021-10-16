6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $469,000

 Skip to main content
Large rental home close to Oregon State University. There are six bedrooms and two bathrooms. The zoning is RS 5. The house is 1,701 sf and was built in 1918. Property taxes are $3,155.90 (2020-2021). The home is currently leased for $3,100.00 per month. Call listing broker for marketing information package. Offers subject to inspection.

