6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $706,760

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR 10K PREFERRED LENDER CREDIT! Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan W/6 LARGE BEDROOMS including a GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Great room layout with island kitchen and combined dining, primary suite w/walk in closet. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.