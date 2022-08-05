 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $706,760

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-6! PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR 10K PREFERRED LENDER CREDIT! Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan W/6 LARGE BEDROOMS including a GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Great room layout with island kitchen and combined dining, primary suite w/walk in closet. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.

