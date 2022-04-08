 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $719,397

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan. This High Quality home is MOVE IN READY! Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, primary suite w/walk in, laundry room, HUGE BONUS W/WALK IN CLOSET and GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR!! Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.

