6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $719,397

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! MOVE IN READY 6 BEDROOM HOME Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan. Beautiful GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH 6 BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS. VAULTED PRIMARY SUITE w/walk in and soak tub and GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR!! Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.

