 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $775,000

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $775,000

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $775,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Enjoy breath taking sunrises over the Sisters Mountains and a year-round creek that meanders through this peaceful 2 acre property. Minutes from town in a peaceful neighborhood. 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, potential for dual living space. Updates throughout including an upgraded kitchen with custom hickory cabinets. 1600+ sq ft shop with a separate room that could be finished for additional living space. This is truly a special place to call home. 2 adjacent acres available separately.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News