6 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $320,000

Two homes on one lot in the quaint town of Shedd. One residence is above the two story shop and is approximately 1600 sq ft. The other is a 1973 single wide manufactured home that is 672 sq ft. Shop appears to have been built in 2017 and later living space was built mostly on 2nd story with some living space on main level. Manufactured home is in need of work or can be removed as personal property. VVery nice living space in shop with large master suite and open concept living room. CASH only as-is.