 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000

7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000

Investor Alert! 7 bed 3 bath home close to campus! Don't miss out on this one. Updated bathrooms, original hardwood floors on main level, finished basement w/ 3 bedrooms, plenty of storage. Separate detached garage for additional parking or projects. Possible future development considering lot size. The hard work is already done on this one.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News