Investor Alert! 7 bed 3 bath home close to campus! Don't miss out on this one. Updated bathrooms, original hardwood floors on main level, finished basement w/ 3 bedrooms, plenty of storage. Separate detached garage for additional parking or projects. Possible future development considering lot size. The hard work is already done on this one.
7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000
