Rare opportunity for the right investor! 10 bedrooms each with their own entrances. 1 suite already ideal for caretaker. Former assisted living facility currently being used for short term rental. Several of the rooms have been updated. Great big common spaces with lots of light. Spacious outdoor recreation areas. Parking for 4 out front and one in back. Seller is offering $7500 towards updates at close.
7 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $650,000
