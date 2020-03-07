5A boys basketball: West Albany tops Springfield to secure trip to state tournament

The West Albany boys basketball team has leaned on TJ Zimmermann all year, and the junior post has helped carry the Bulldogs to their best campaign in recent memory.
On Saturday, Zimmermann delivered his biggest contribution yet to keep West’s season alive.
No. 5-seeded West topped No. 12 Springfield at home 52-49 on Saturday in a 5A first-round playoff matchup. With the Bulldogs trailing by a point and in dire need of a basket, Zimmermann buried a fadeaway shot while being fouled and sank the ensuing free throw to give West the lead for good.
“Looking back at it now, that was one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in,” Zimmermann said. “This is the first playoff game I’ve been able to play in — we were close last year.”
Now, for the first time since 2014, West (20-5, 14-2) is headed to the state tournament.
“It’s a lot of fun and it’s a testament to our kids,” West Albany coach Derek Duman said. “Our kids have bought in from day one. They’ve been getting after it. Our emphasis this year is on playing together; we have a lot of talented individuals, but to see them play together in those last couple minutes is everything you want as a coach.”
In a fourth quarter that featured seven lead changes, Zimmermann’s go-ahead bucket came with 50 seconds to go. Twenty-five seconds earlier, Ruiz had drilled a 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead and brought the home crowd to life.
But shortly after, Springfield guard Trey Bryant responded with a pair of free throws to give the Millers a one point advantage. That set the stage for Zimmermann, who received the ball on the low block and lofted a turnaround jumper over Springfield’s Omar Carlos.
“He’s been huge the whole season, he’s always made big shots for us,” Ruiz said of Zimmermann. “We always can count on him to get us a bucket whenever we need it.”
After Zimmermann gave the Bulldogs back the lead, Springfield missed a shot at the other end, and the Millers quickly fouled Luke Killinger. He sank one free throw to make it 52-49, and West needed just one last stop to close out the game.
They forced the Millers into a contested 3-point attempt in the corner that fell short, and then stormed the court to celebrate.
“We just wanted to make sure they couldn’t get a three in any way shape or form,” Duman said. “We didn’t wanna foul. We wanted to be smart — we just talked about staying composed and communicating then more than ever.”
West got a game-high 15 points from Killinger, Ruiz had 13 and Zimmermann had 12. Marcell Hill led Springfield with 14 points.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start thanks to some knockdown shooting in the first quarter. Ruiz buried a pair of threes, and Austin Stanaway made one at the buzzer to give West a 21-11 lead.
The Millers trimmed that lead to 26-21 by halftime, though, after ratcheting up their defensive intensity and forcing West into some turnovers. That same defensive effort helped them claw back into the game in the fourth quarter.
“They threw different things at us, they came with double teams,” Zimmermann said. “They did these little things that made it tough to score. They did a pretty good job of limiting post entries.”
Awaiting West now is a trip to the 5A state quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum, where they will face Wilsonville, the defending state champions. The Bulldogs and Wildcats will tip off Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.