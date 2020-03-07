5A boys basketball: West Albany tops Springfield to secure trip to state tournament

The West Albany boys basketball team has leaned on TJ Zimmermann all year, and the junior post has helped carry the Bulldogs to their best campaign in recent memory.

On Saturday, Zimmermann delivered his biggest contribution yet to keep West’s season alive.

No. 5-seeded West topped No. 12 Springfield at home 52-49 on Saturday in a 5A first-round playoff matchup. With the Bulldogs trailing by a point and in dire need of a basket, Zimmermann buried a fadeaway shot while being fouled and sank the ensuing free throw to give West the lead for good.

“Looking back at it now, that was one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in,” Zimmermann said. “This is the first playoff game I’ve been able to play in — we were close last year.”

Now, for the first time since 2014, West (20-5, 14-2) is headed to the state tournament.