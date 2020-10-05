 Skip to main content
A closer look at Springsteen's Thunder Road

  Updated
Bruce Springsteen blog Thunder Road

Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Nils Lofgren, left, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band during their concert in 2016 at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Well, I got this guitar and I learned how to make it talk.

 CHRIS PIZZELLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS file (2016)

Those of you who are frequent readers (clearly you number in the low teens … or maybe that’s how old you all are. All good) must remember my momentous blog of 2017 that offered constructive criticism on the Bruce Springstreen song Backstreets. At the time I defended Thunder Road, which has long been a favorite of mine from the Born to Run album. But I must confess that I am having doubts. Serious doubts. And I feel another song analysis blog coming. Here goes. My notes are in italics:

The screen door slams, Mary's dress waves

Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays

Roy Orbison singing for the lonely

Hey, that's me and I want you only

Don't turn me home again, I just can't face myself alone again

Don't run back inside, darling, you know just what I'm here for

So you're scared and you're thinking that maybe we ain't that young anymore

Show a little faith, there's magic in the night

You ain't a beauty but, hey, you're alright

Oh, and that's alright with me

OK, that’s really a pretty good start, I must confess. Always liked his channeling of Orbison, one of my heroes. And there is this tension at play. It is important to get this thing going right now. That urgency that is always there in the best pop songs. But then:

You can hide 'neath your covers and study your pain

Make crosses from your lovers, throw roses in the rain

Crosses? FROM your lovers? What does this mean? And why does it matter that it is raining when she throws the roses? And what are these roses for?

Waste your summer praying in vain

For a savior to rise from these streets

Well now, I ain't no hero, that's understood

All the redemption I can offer, girl, is beneath this dirty hood

Waste your summer ... saviors rising from the streets ... that's more really good stuff. But why is Springsteen, who makes more references to cars than anyone in pop history showing up at the house of his last chance girl in a DIRTY RIDE??? Unacceptable,

With a chance to make it good somehow

Hey, what else can we do now?

Except roll down the window and let the wind blow back your hair

Well, the night's busting open, these two lanes will take us anywhere

Springsteen also mentions roads and the number of lanes more than anyone else in pop. It seems that for this getaway one lane would be enough. Don’t want to be weaving all over the road and attract the attention of the local cops, cherry tops. Uh, sorry about that.

We got one last chance to make it real

To trade in these wings on some wheels

Climb in back, heaven's waiting on down the tracks

In back? Does he want her to sit in the back seat or is he contemplating extra-curricular activities at some point? And what is up with the tracks? Down the tracks is train lingo, not escaping in a car with your last change girl lingo.

Oh oh, come take my hand

We're riding out tonight to case the promised land

Oh oh oh oh, Thunder Road

Oh, Thunder Road, oh, Thunder Road

Lying out there like a killer in the sun

Lying out where? Who is this killer in the sun? He should have cut this line. A victim would be lying in the sun. The killer would be long gone.

Hey, I know it's late, we can make it if we run

Run? What happened to the car? Or is this a metaphor?

Oh oh oh oh, Thunder Road

Sit tight, take hold, Thunder Road

Well, I got this guitar and I learned how to make it talk

And my car's out back if you're ready to take that long walk

The car is out back? Since when? Read the next line! Also, he seems to have settled on where the girl will be sitting.

From your front porch to my front seat

The door's open but the ride it ain't free

And I know you're lonely for words that I ain't spoken

But tonight we'll be free, all the promises'll be broken

What promises? Why are they breaking all of the promises? Isn't this the night that promises will be MADE? Talk about shattering my illusions of love.

There were ghosts in the eyes of all the boys you sent away

They haunt this dusty beach road in the skeleton frames of burned-out Chevrolets

Now he is going off the rails. Speaking of train lingo. Beach roads aren’t dusty. It’s too wet. Water, you know? The roses in the rain. Beach … Sandy would have been better. Why did all of the boys she sent away only drive Chevies? And why are they burned up? I’m stumped. And of course she sent the guys with the ghosts in their eyes away. I mean … who wouldn’t?

They scream your name at night in the street

Your graduation gown lies in rags at their feet

Little overdone here. Seems too pat a symbol. Unless, of course, the gown at her feet means she is naked. That’s more promising

And in the lonely cool before dawn

You hear their engines rolling on

THERE ARE NO ENGINES. The Chevies are burned up!!!

But when you get to the porch, they're gone on the wind

Of course they are gone. She sent the dufuses away already, that’s 3 stanzas ago.

So Mary, climb in

It's a town full of losers, I'm pulling out of here to win

Great close, but it’s too late.

