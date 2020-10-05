A closer look at Springsteen's Thunder Road

And my car's out back if you're ready to take that long walk

The car is out back? Since when? Read the next line! Also, he seems to have settled on where the girl will be sitting.

From your front porch to my front seat

The door's open but the ride it ain't free

And I know you're lonely for words that I ain't spoken

But tonight we'll be free, all the promises'll be broken

What promises? Why are they breaking all of the promises? Isn't this the night that promises will be MADE? Talk about shattering my illusions of love.

There were ghosts in the eyes of all the boys you sent away

They haunt this dusty beach road in the skeleton frames of burned-out Chevrolets

Now he is going off the rails. Speaking of train lingo. Beach roads aren’t dusty. It’s too wet. Water, you know? The roses in the rain. Beach … Sandy would have been better. Why did all of the boys she sent away only drive Chevies? And why are they burned up? I’m stumped. And of course she sent the guys with the ghosts in their eyes away. I mean … who wouldn’t?