A closer look at Springsteen's Thunder Road

Those of you who are frequent readers (clearly you number in the low teens … or maybe that’s how old you all are. All good) must remember my momentous blog of 2017 that offered constructive criticism on the Bruce Springstreen song Backstreets. At the time I defended Thunder Road, which has long been a favorite of mine from the Born to Run album. But I must confess that I am having doubts. Serious doubts. And I feel another song analysis blog coming. Here goes. My notes are in italics:
The screen door slams, Mary's dress waves
Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays
Roy Orbison singing for the lonely
Hey, that's me and I want you only
Don't turn me home again, I just can't face myself alone again
Don't run back inside, darling, you know just what I'm here for
So you're scared and you're thinking that maybe we ain't that young anymore
Show a little faith, there's magic in the night
You ain't a beauty but, hey, you're alright
Oh, and that's alright with me
OK, that’s really a pretty good start, I must confess. Always liked his channeling of Orbison, one of my heroes. And there is this tension at play. It is important to get this thing going right now. That urgency that is always there in the best pop songs. But then:
You can hide 'neath your covers and study your pain
Make crosses from your lovers, throw roses in the rain
Crosses? FROM your lovers? What does this mean? And why does it matter that it is raining when she throws the roses? And what are these roses for?
Waste your summer praying in vain
For a savior to rise from these streets
Well now, I ain't no hero, that's understood
All the redemption I can offer, girl, is beneath this dirty hood
Waste your summer ... saviors rising from the streets ... that's more really good stuff. But why is Springsteen, who makes more references to cars than anyone in pop history showing up at the house of his last chance girl in a DIRTY RIDE??? Unacceptable,
With a chance to make it good somehow
Hey, what else can we do now?
Except roll down the window and let the wind blow back your hair
Well, the night's busting open, these two lanes will take us anywhere
Springsteen also mentions roads and the number of lanes more than anyone else in pop. It seems that for this getaway one lane would be enough. Don’t want to be weaving all over the road and attract the attention of the local cops, cherry tops. Uh, sorry about that.
We got one last chance to make it real
To trade in these wings on some wheels
Climb in back, heaven's waiting on down the tracks
In back? Does he want her to sit in the back seat or is he contemplating extra-curricular activities at some point? And what is up with the tracks? Down the tracks is train lingo, not escaping in a car with your last change girl lingo.
Oh oh, come take my hand
We're riding out tonight to case the promised land
Oh oh oh oh, Thunder Road
Oh, Thunder Road, oh, Thunder Road
Lying out there like a killer in the sun
Lying out where? Who is this killer in the sun? He should have cut this line. A victim would be lying in the sun. The killer would be long gone.
Hey, I know it's late, we can make it if we run
Run? What happened to the car? Or is this a metaphor?
Oh oh oh oh, Thunder Road
Sit tight, take hold, Thunder Road
Well, I got this guitar and I learned how to make it talk
And my car's out back if you're ready to take that long walk
The car is out back? Since when? Read the next line! Also, he seems to have settled on where the girl will be sitting.
From your front porch to my front seat
The door's open but the ride it ain't free
And I know you're lonely for words that I ain't spoken
But tonight we'll be free, all the promises'll be broken
What promises? Why are they breaking all of the promises? Isn't this the night that promises will be MADE? Talk about shattering my illusions of love.
There were ghosts in the eyes of all the boys you sent away
They haunt this dusty beach road in the skeleton frames of burned-out Chevrolets
Now he is going off the rails. Speaking of train lingo. Beach roads aren’t dusty. It’s too wet. Water, you know? The roses in the rain. Beach … Sandy would have been better. Why did all of the boys she sent away only drive Chevies? And why are they burned up? I’m stumped. And of course she sent the guys with the ghosts in their eyes away. I mean … who wouldn’t?
They scream your name at night in the street
Your graduation gown lies in rags at their feet
Little overdone here. Seems too pat a symbol. Unless, of course, the gown at her feet means she is naked. That’s more promising
And in the lonely cool before dawn
You hear their engines rolling on
THERE ARE NO ENGINES. The Chevies are burned up!!!
But when you get to the porch, they're gone on the wind
Of course they are gone. She sent the dufuses away already, that’s 3 stanzas ago.
So Mary, climb in
It's a town full of losers, I'm pulling out of here to win
Great close, but it’s too late.
