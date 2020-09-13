Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
(Updated 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13)
Smoke pours into mid-valley from Cascade forest fires; NWS issues air quality alert, fire danger warning
- Updated
Thick smoke poured into the mid-Willamette Valley from forest fires outside the area on Monday night.
- Updated
The Holiday Farm Fire, originating in the Lane County community of Rainbow, is now causing the evacuation of Linn communities lying primarily between Brush Creek and the Calapooia River.
- Updated
(Updated 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13)
- Updated
SANTIAM CANYON — Wind gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour fanned forest fires throughout much of eastern Linn County Monday evening, forcing the …
- Updated
The city of Corvallis is headed toward a sizable loss of institutional knowledge in the coming months.
- Updated
The Marion County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for the Santiam Canyon from the community of Mehama east to Big Cliff Dam, …
- Updated
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said some communities have been substantially destroyed and hundreds of homes lost because of “unprecedented” wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.
Residents on the Linn-Lane county line bracing themselves, showing community spirit in face of wildfire
- Updated
Community members are exercising varying degrees of preparedness, but also helping each other out, as the fire continues to be zero-percent contained.
- Updated
The Corvallis City Council has joined Oregon State University and Benton County in an effort to limit the coronavirus spread once the universi…