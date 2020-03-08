A peek behind our stories

As a journalist, I sometimes meet people on their worst day.

Ask any of the journalists in my newsroom — veterans in the field, every one of them — and they’ll likely tell you I’m at my most bothersome to them on those days.

Because it’s our job to pick up the phone and ask for the name of the boy who brought a gun to school because he was being bullied. It’s our job to stand on the other side of the yellow tape and ask first responders if the fire completely destroyed the house. It’s our job to sit in the courtroom and listen to the details of a sexual assault against a child.

That’s our job.

But more often than not on those days, I become completely annoying to my coworkers because do we really have to bother these people today? How does it serve the public good to know the boy’s name? How does it not expose him to further bullying and the school to possibly greater danger? Why do we have to try and interview the family that just lost their house today? Why is it anyone’s business how they’re feeling and can’t we wait a week? Do we really need to write a story about this assault so it can live forever on the internet for this child to find well into adulthood and be reminded of the trauma?

It’s part of our job. And I hate it.