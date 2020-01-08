A1 rail: Jan. 8, 2020

City Council

meets Jan. 13

The Philomath City Council plans to get together on Monday, Jan. 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a work session and continues at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

In the work session, councilors plan to complete their review of the city’s Strategic Plan. The public can observe work sessions, however, there is no comment period and no final decisions are made.

The regular meeting will begin with the swearing-in of new council member Matt Lehman. A draft of the agenda also shows that committee appointments will be made to the Planning Commission, Budget Committee and Park Advisory Board.

Councilors will likely be voting on two ordinances involving zoning and annexation code amendments. Cost adjustments to the city’s system development charges may also appear on the official agenda, which will be finalized and posted on the city’s website by the end of this week.

Coming up on Thursday, the Philomath Park Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m., at City Hall. The Philomath Police Committee has a meeting on its schedule for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the police department’s conference room.