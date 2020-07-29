You are the owner of this article.
A1 rail: July 29, 2020

Philomath Snapshot: Toby Stueve

PHILOMATH SNAPSHOT: Former PHS basketball player Toby Stueve shoots around in the gym last week. Coach Blake Ecker has been providing voluntary workout opportunities for those interested with pandemic restrictions in place.

 PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Public meetings

on the horizon

The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, through videoconferencing.

An agenda for the meeting was not available before the newspaper’s deadline but will be posted on the county’s website. The schedule typically includes a work session at 9 a.m., followed by the regular meeting.

The county commissioner meetings are streamed live online at facebook.com/BentonCoGov.

The city of Philomath’s schedule of meetings for next month includes the City Council at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. Although the meeting agenda is not yet posted, the city has announced that a public hearing will be held to hear public comments on the intent to improve Landmark Drive through the creation of a local improvement district.

For those who wish to speak at the public hearing, contact the city recorder at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or 541-929-6148. The full meeting agenda will be posted by Aug. 7.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting. Councilors and commissioners will receive a Comprehensive Plan project update from a consultant.

City meetings are provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in. Information on accessing the meeting via the Zoom application is available on the city’s website (ci.philomath.or.us).

— Philomath Express

