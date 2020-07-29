A1 rail: July 29, 2020

Public meetings
on the horizon
The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, through videoconferencing.
An agenda for the meeting was not available before the newspaper’s deadline but will be posted on the county’s website. The schedule typically includes a work session at 9 a.m., followed by the regular meeting.
The county commissioner meetings are streamed live online at facebook.com/BentonCoGov.
The city of Philomath’s schedule of meetings for next month includes the City Council at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. Although the meeting agenda is not yet posted, the city has announced that a public hearing will be held to hear public comments on the intent to improve Landmark Drive through the creation of a local improvement district.
For those who wish to speak at the public hearing, contact the city recorder at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or 541-929-6148. The full meeting agenda will be posted by Aug. 7.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting. Councilors and commissioners will receive a Comprehensive Plan project update from a consultant.
City meetings are provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in. Information on accessing the meeting via the Zoom application is available on the city’s website (ci.philomath.or.us).
— Philomath Express
