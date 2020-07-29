A1 rail: July 29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public meetings

on the horizon

The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, through videoconferencing.

An agenda for the meeting was not available before the newspaper’s deadline but will be posted on the county’s website. The schedule typically includes a work session at 9 a.m., followed by the regular meeting.

The county commissioner meetings are streamed live online at facebook.com/BentonCoGov.

The city of Philomath’s schedule of meetings for next month includes the City Council at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. Although the meeting agenda is not yet posted, the city has announced that a public hearing will be held to hear public comments on the intent to improve Landmark Drive through the creation of a local improvement district.

For those who wish to speak at the public hearing, contact the city recorder at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or 541-929-6148. The full meeting agenda will be posted by Aug. 7.