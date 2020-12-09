 Skip to main content
Authorities investigate deadly shooting near Gates
Authorities investigate deadly shooting near Gates

GATES — A Linn County deputy and an Oregon State police trooper were involved in an officer-involved shooting in which at least one person was killed about five miles east of Gates in Marion County.

The incident occurred near mile post 38 on Highway 22 about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.

Yon said neither the deputy nor the trooper was injured in the incident.

The event is being investigated by the Salem Police Department since the incident happened in Marion County.

Highway 22 was completely closed for several hours between Gates and Detroit, but all lanes had reopened by 9:45 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

