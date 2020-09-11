Linn County deputies stand watch over Santiam Canyon

Before reaching the roadblocks, returning residents must first stop at the intersection of Highway 226 and Rashmar Road at a roadblock run by the Oregon State Police. There, a state trooper checks IDs before allowing them to proceed into the Level 3 evacuation zone.

“They are identifying those who are going in so if something bad happens, we know who is in there,” Yon said. “If the conditions change, we might not be able to get to you.”

In Mill City, Brandt joined Pyle to check an open door at Santiam Cottages. After making sure no one was in the residence or the backyard, Pyle took a moment to look at a pair of chimneys towering above the rubble of a historic home facing Alder Street.

Next door, another historic home remained untouched.

On Kingwood Drive east of Mill City, two neighbors wearing sidearms helped James Spencer clear a tree from his driveway.

One of the neighbors, Kyle Woodley, paused to check in by phone on a rumor that a new fire had started in the area. Woodley, who runs a private water tender, would have gone to fight the blaze, but it turned out to be a false alarm. “I hate Facebook,” he said.