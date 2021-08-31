New mid-valley nonprofit strives for disability equity

The Disabilities Equity Center, a new mid-valley nonprofit organization, has been formed by and for people with disabilities and their allies.
“There’s so much potential for an organization like this,” said Denise Hughes-Tafen, now in her second month as the group’s executive director. “In conversations about equity, we often forget about disabilities, particularly the intersection of race and disability and immigration and disability. We want to focus on disability pride.”
The organization offers people with disabilities a safe place for community building, social connections and accessing resources, Hughes-Tafen said. It also provides education about “ableism” — discrimination in favor of able-bodied people — and works to change social misperceptions about people with disabilities.
The group got its start last fall with meetings on Zoom and Google Meet. Continuing online offerings during the pandemic has worked well for many participants, she said.
The Disability Equity Center currently has no physical center. “Eventually we’d like to have a physical space,” said Hughes-Tafen, noting that the organization serves people with disabilities in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, as well as other areas in the mid-valley.
Programs to date have included health and wellness meet-ups; story circles, with people telling their stories pertaining to disabilities; and mental health time using art.
The organization is governed by a seven-member board of directors chaired by Alison Hobgood, director of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center.
Hughes-Tafen grew up on the Caribbean island of Antigua and moved to the United States more than 20 years ago. She is a Black woman with neurodiversity. Neurodiversity refers to variation in the brain regarding sociability, learning, attention, mood and other mental functions. “Disability has always impacted my life,” she said. “I have a younger brother who is on the autism spectrum and he also has an intellectual disability.”
Hughes-Tafen earned a master’s degree in special education from Portland State University and a doctoral degree in education from Ohio University.
She worked in early intervention/childhood special education at the University of Oregon and the Salem-based Willamette Education Service District.
In addition to her new position at the Disability Equity Center, she is a special education teacher in the Corvallis School District and a member of the district’s Equity Advisory Committee.
Hughes-Tafen is also a member of the Corvallis/Albany Branch of the NAACP and a former member of the Albany Human Relations Commission. She lives in Corvallis with her husband, De Nyago, and sons, Chinua and Kibwe, both of whom attend Corvallis public schools.
More information about the Disability Equity Center is available at www.disabilityequitycenter.org, or by contacting Hughes-Tafen at 541-357-7067 or corvallisdisabilityjustice@gmail.com. The organization also has Facebook and Instagram pages.