One killed, one injured in Tuesday crash

A 23-year-old Tangent resident was killed Tuesday evening when a pickup ran into another vehicle near Seven Mile Lane.

Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm reported that at 7:37 p.m., Devon Olson was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup east on Tangent Drive and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Tangent Drive and Seven Mile Lane, striking a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Ralph Rose, 37, of Shedd.

Rose’s vehicle was headed north on Seven Mile Lane.

Timm said Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rose was transported by the Albany Fire Department to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with serious injuries.

Linn County was assisted by the Albany and Tangent fire departments, the Linn County Road Department and the Multi-Agency Investigation Team.

The incident remains under investigation.

