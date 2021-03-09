Oregon COVID death toll rises by five

Five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have pushed the state’s death toll to 2,303. None of the new confirmed deaths were in Linn or Benton County.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state total to just over 158,000. Locally, OHA is reporting 12 new or presumed cases in Benton County, along with 14 cases in Linn County.
Benton County has recorded 2,396 cases and 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn has logged 3,640 cases and 57 deaths.
Of the five new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, most fell within the high-risk 60-85 age range, with the exception of a Marion County man who died at the age of 43. All of those whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 had underlying health issues, according to OHA.
The total number of Oregonians hospitalized with SARS-CoV2, the specific strain of coronavirus causing the current pandemic, sits at 134, an increase of 15 hospitalizations since Monday. Of those, 31 are in intensive care unit beds.
On the vaccination front, just under 16,000 new doses were added to the state vaccination registry. Oregon has now administered almost 1.2 million vaccines statewide. Vaccination figures tend to lag by a few days, since providers have 72 hours to provide their updated totals to the Oregon Health Authority, and weekend figures aren’t automatically added to the tally.
In Benton County, 19,870 residents, or about 21.1% of the population, have been vaccinated. In Linn County, 19,503 people, or 15.4 % of residents, have received the vaccine.
More than 29 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday. The national death toll now stands at 525,540.